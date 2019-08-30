Nexxiot, Unilode Partner To Digitize Air Cargo

Zurich-based applied digital systems specialist Nexxiot has partnered with Unilode Aviation Solutions to digitize the entire fleet of Unilode loading devices by early 2021.

Unilode owns and manages a fleet of about 125,000 unit load devices (ULDs) for use in the aviation industry and has a global network for maintenance and repair of ULDs and galley carts.

Unilode focuses on the outsourced management and associated services for aviation containers, pallets and in-flight food service equipment and serves more than 90 airlines.

All ULDs in the fleet will be equipped with Bluetooth sensors. Data will then be processed, analyzed and made available by Nexxiot for Unilode, enabling continuous, automated tracking of ULDs on the ground and in the air.

Nexxiot maintains that the move into the air cargo market is a natural extension of the company's experience in the rail segment.

Initial joint trials between the two companies have been running since September 2018.

By the beginning of 2021, Nexxiot expects that all 125,000 ULDs supported by Unilode will be fitted with a digital twin. Currently, around 10,000 ULDs are equipped with corresponding Bluetooth technology and can be activated digitally by Nexxiot.

In addition, Nexxiot has developed and maintains a neutral user interface for Unilode in which customers can view their ULD data and use various services, such as ULD location, temperature, shock, light and humidity measurement, as well as in-flight tracking.

Based on the new partnership, Nexxiot plans to offer spot leasing for load carriers in the future.

