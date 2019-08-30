Market Overview

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 1:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares jumped 31.4% to $8.12 after gaining 8.37% on Thursday.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 24.8% to $5.22.
  • Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) shares gained 20.6% to $2.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares climbed 16.6% to $55.20 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) gained 15.2% to $2.43.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 14% to $10.56.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 14% to $2.20 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) gained 13% to $16.19 after the company increased its stock buyback authorization and announced details of planned modified Dutch auction tender offer.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 12.9% to $2.4380.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 12.9% to $4.2690.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares rose 10.6% to $51.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 10.6% to $3.45.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares rose 10% to $30.72.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 9.6% to $4.58.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 9.6% to $10.50.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 9.2% to $47.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 9.4% to $2.11 after the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company for Nomacopan.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 9% to $12.03.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 8.7% to $6.26.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 7.5% to $29.78. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained GMS with a Buy and raised the price target from $23 to $32.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares gained 7.5% to $23.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 6.4% to $4.47.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) rose 4.4% to $10.26 following upbeat Q2 results.

Losers

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares dipped 29% to $239.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares fell 24.2% to $23.80 after reporting Q2 results.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 19.5% to $6.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 17.3% to $2.2250.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 17% to $1.90.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 16.2% to $2.5801.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) shares fell 15.1% to $4.4082.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares declined 13.7% to $14.50.
  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) dropped 13.4% to $2.26.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares declined 12.4% to $9.04.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dropped 12.3% to $3.9750.
  • Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 12.2% to $16.11 despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 11.9% to $89.54.
  • AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) shares fell 10.8% to $0.6113 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) dipped 10.4% to $100.51 after Amgen challenged patents for Soliris.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 9.6% to $2.3950.
  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) fell 9.5% to $19.75.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) dipped 9.4% to $3.5350.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) fell 9.2% to $85.35.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) tumbled 9.1% to $2.59.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 8.6% to $5.30.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) dropped 6.7% to $306.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

 

