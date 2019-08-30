A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 30, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares were down 28.8% to $240.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company cut its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance. Piper Jaffray was the first of several firms to downgrade the stock and lower its price target.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) shares were up 8% to $50.55. The company late Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $61 to $62.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares were up 7.3% to $2.10 after the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company for nomacopan.
- Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares were down 8% to $4.14. The stock rose more than 24% during Thursday’s session after ARCA reported an increase in orders within its recycling division, resulting in a $2.5-million line of credit.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares were up 4.36% to $22.89. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. The company also issued third-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 0.4% to $63.73. The stock has experienced volatility as a result of ongoing tariff uncertainty.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares were down 6.1 to $175.98. The stock was trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.
- SAFE T GRP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: SFET) shares were down 7.3% to $0.91. The company reported an increase in second-quarter EPS and sales results.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBDA) shares were up 16.5% to $55.18 after the company late Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $52 to $60.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were down 0.4% to $24.11 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.
