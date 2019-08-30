FreightWaves Radio Is All Hurricane Talk This Weekend

FreightWaves Radio is turning its entire two-hour show this weekend over to coverage of Hurricane Dorian and its impact on trucking and other supply chain issues.

As the storm roars through Florida, there will be impacts on existing trucking flows as well as new flows needed to bring relief supplies into the state. Our conversation will be led by FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller, who in his earlier career was deeply involved in hurricane relief. (He wrote about it two years ago for FreightWaves.)

Other FreightWaves' staff members with experience in hurricane relief wil also be joining us including FreightWaves Radio regular guests Zach Strickland and Donny Gilbert.

We'll have the phone lines open the entire show at 88-88-ROADDOG. We'll want to hear from drivers on the road in Florida, drivers heading there and those who have been involved in hurricane relief efforts in the past.

FreightWaves Radio is on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking channel 146 every Saturday between 3-5 p.m. It is replayed Saturday evening 9-11 p.m. and Sunday evening 7-9 p.m. It is available on demand at all times.

Image Sourced from Pixabay