6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) stock rose 2.6% to $3.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.50.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock rose 1.6% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock rose 1.5% to $50.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 billion.
- Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE: SHI) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $28.51.
Losers
