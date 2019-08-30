Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) stock rose 2.6% to $3.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.50.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock rose 1.6% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock rose 1.5% to $50.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 billion.
  • Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE: SHI) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $28.51.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 1.6% to $1.51 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock decreased by 1.1% to $1.80.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + NBR)

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Up Over 1%
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session