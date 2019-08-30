15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock increased by 20.8% to $57.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.00.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock rose 20.6% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
- Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SFUN) stock surged 11.0% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.4 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 25, is at Underperform, with a price target of $0.70.
- Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $50.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $62.00.
- So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares increased by 6.2% to $11.73. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by CICC, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 5.2% to $21.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.1 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares surged 4.5% to $13.55. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock rose 4.4% to $29.20. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock surged 4.0% to $2.59. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 2.1% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 2.0% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock rose 2.0% to $85.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The most recent rating by Summit Insights Group, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $75.00.
Losers
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares fell 6.3% to $0.92 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock fell 3.4% to $23.39. The market cap stands at $15.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on August 30, the current rating is at Buy.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 1.2% to $0.81.
