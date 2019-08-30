Market Overview

18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 8:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares surged 14.5% to $2.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: MYOV) shares moved upwards by 14.0% to $9.45. The market cap seems to be at $782.9 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares rose 12.9% to $0.11. The market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) stock surged 11.4% to $2.40. The market cap stands at $460.6 million.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock surged 10.5% to $1.05.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) stock surged 8.0% to $3.66. The market cap seems to be at $589.5 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 4.7% to $0.26.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) stock rose 3.1% to $0.67. The market cap stands at $18.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $0.23. The market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares increased by 2.3% to $16.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.1 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on August 13, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $3.14. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.88.
  • Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) shares rose 2.0% to $90.77.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: RDY) shares rose 2.0% to $35.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $39.00.

 

Losers

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares decreased by 8.0% to $103.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $24.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) stock plummeted 5.2% to $0.76. The market cap seems to be at $16.2 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares declined 1.6% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.6 million.
  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock declined 1.4% to $51.89. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 30, the current rating is at Underperform.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

