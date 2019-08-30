Market Overview

Murdoch Buys 500,000 Shares Of Fox
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) Chairman Rupert Murdoch reported in a Thursday SEC filing that he has purchased 500,000 shares of the company at an average price of $32.06.

Murdoch bought the shares in two rounds, according to the SEC filing. He purchased 100,000 shares Tuesday at an average price of $32.24 each and then purchased a further 400,000 at an average price of $32.01 each on Wednesday.

Fox Corp. shares were trading up 0.95% at $33.05 at the time of publication in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.95 and a 52-week low of $31.58.

Photo by Hudson Institute via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Rupert MurdochNews Management Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

