28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares rose 18.6% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares rose 18.2% to $56.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 18.1% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 15% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company for Nomacopan.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 14.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) rose 11.8% to $9.27 in pre-market trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares rose 9% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 8.1% to $6.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.37% on Thursday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: LX) rose 6.8% to $10.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.2% to $21.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 5.8% to $11.68 in pre-market trading after falling 33.49% on Thursday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 5.8% to $4.55 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 4.8% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 4.8% to $13.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 31.29% on Thursday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 4.4% to $45.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares fell 25.6% to $251.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 EPS guidance.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 14.1% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) shares fell 12.5% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 7.9% to $16.89 in pre-market trading despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) fell 5.8% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after declining 6.23% on Thursday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares fell 5% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) fell 5% to $19.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) fell 3.9% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after rising 6.03% on Thursday.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) fell 3.8% to $4.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares fell 3.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.82% on Thursday.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) fell 3.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after declining 7.05% on Thursday
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 3.2% to $3.38 in pre-market trading.
- Allakos Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 2.7% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.