70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE: ROX) shares jumped 89.2% to close at $1.26 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Penrod Ricard for $223 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 29.5% to close at $9.58.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 24.9% to close at $10.89 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) climbed 23.4% to close at $2.61 after receiving $1.1 million expansion order from the US Secret Service.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares gained 22.5% to close at $24.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares gained 20.5% to close at $18.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 18.9% to close at $30.80 after the company announced 2019 EPS expectations above the analyst consensus estimate.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares gained 18.6% to close at $205.42 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS forecast.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares gained 17.9% to close at $4.09.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares gained 17.4% to close at $27.71 following upbeat Q1 results.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 16.1% to close at $2.88.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 15.9% to close at $2.40.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) climbed 15.7% to close at $94.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $200 million increase in share repurchase program.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) rose 15.3% to close at $34.79 following Q2 results.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) gained 14.9% to close at $9.41.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 14.6% to close at $2.98.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares climbed 14.5% to close at $4.50 after the company said it is experiencing 'significant' increase in orders in its recycling division. As a result, the company has entered into a $2.5 million line of credit.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) climbed 14.1% to close at $21.81 after the company announced it won a 5-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical service contractor at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) rose 14.1% to close at $13.11.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 13.3% to close at $2.64.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) gained 13.3% to close at $32.20 following Q1 results.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) jumped 13.2% to close at $36.62 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) rose 13.2% to close at $3.27.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) gained 12.8% to close at $65.62.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 12.4% to close at $3.54 on Thursday after gaining 4.30% on Wednesday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 12.3% to close at $2.64.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 11.8% to close at $6.92. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle with an Outperform rating and a $7.5 price target.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 11.5% to close at $6.60.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 11.1% to close at $17.62.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares gained 11% to close at $9.48 amid vague, unconfirmed rumors of M&A talks.
- Elastic N.V.. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 10.8% to close at $88.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 10.8% to close at $3.49.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose 10.7% to close at $156.09 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 outlook.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 9.9% to close at $2.55.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) climbed 9.9% to close at $28.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 9.6% to close at $8.88.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 9.6% to close at $15.23 following Q1 results.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) rose 7.8% to close at $28.23. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $36.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) gained 6.8% to close at $14.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 6.5% to close at $3.75.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) gained 6.3% to close at $125.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. JP Morgan also maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $140 to $143 per share.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) gained 6.3% to close at $15.81 after BNP Paribas upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 5.7% to close at $4.80.
Losers
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dipped 33.5% to close at $11.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares dipped 31.3% to close at $12.98 on Thursday after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 27.5% to close at $56.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares dropped 25.2% to close at $3.97 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 22.8% to close at $4.73. The company recently disclosed USAA is discontinuing the USAA Real Estate Awards Network, which will likely have a material impact in 2020 at Cartus, a subsidiary of Realogy.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 19.6% to close at $3.82.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 16.7% to close at $1.85.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dropped 15.1% to close at $14.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dipped 14.2% to close at $11.51.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 12.7% to close at $16.81 after gaining 28.76% on Wednesday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) dropped 12.7% to close at $2.40.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares declined 12.5% to close at $27.94.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.08.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 11.5% to close at $4.47 after reporting Q1 results.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.85 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 10.3% to close at $15.19 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 10.2% to close at $7.86.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 9.7% to close at $8.67.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) dropped 9.3% to close at $24.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Morgan Stanley also lowered the company's price target from $29 to $28.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) tumbled 8.6% to close at $3.70.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 8% to close at $63.49 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) tumbled 7.4% to close at $8.42 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Hold and set a $6 price target.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 7.2% to close at $2.69.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) tumbled 6.4% to close at $31.15.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dropped 6.6% to close at $6.13.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 6.3% to close at $3.12.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 6% to close at $24.89.
