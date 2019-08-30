What The Truck?!? – The Hurricane Of Dorian Gray

Team Truck is back in Chattanooga just in time for FreightWaves global meet up. Today we're talking carrier shut downs, Hurricane Dorian, how the storm will impact your freight, Will Kerr of Edge Logistics jumps on the mic for added storm insights.

Catch the live video show Monday's and Thursday's at 3:30 ET on FreightWaves LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Image Sourced from Pixabay