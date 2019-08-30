Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What The Truck?!? – The Hurricane Of Dorian Gray
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 30, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
What The Truck?!? – The Hurricane Of Dorian Gray

Team Truck is back in Chattanooga just in time for FreightWaves global meet up. Today we're talking carrier shut downs, Hurricane Dorian, how the storm will impact your freight, Will Kerr of Edge Logistics jumps on the mic for added storm insights.

Catch the live video show Monday's and Thursday's at 3:30 ET on FreightWaves LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Hurricane Hurricane Dorian truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMD Desktop GPU Shipments Overtake Nvidia's For First Time In 5 Years

FreightWaves Radio Is All Hurricane Talk This Weekend