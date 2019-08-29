WFS Investing In Paris Airport Pharmaceutical Center

Paris-based ground handler Worldwide Freight Services (WFS) plans to invest €10 million ($11 million) in a new pharmaceutical center to expand services for airline and freight forwarder customers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG).

This investment also includes equipment and supplies for the next 10 years.

Opening in September, it will be the only facility owned by a ground handler dedicated to pharmaceuticals at Paris CDG.

This latest investment follows the opening of WFS pharma facilities in Copenhagen, Johannesburg and Miami.

The facility will offer land-side and air-side acceptance capabilities.

WFS also is investing in new digital technology systems to improve operational efficiency and shipment visibility.

Image Sourced from Pixabay