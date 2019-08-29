51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE: ROX) shares climbed 90.7% to $1.27 after the company agreed to be acquired by Penrod Ricard for $223 million.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares jumped 31.5% to $25.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 25.4% to $4.35.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) climbed 24.4% to $2.63 after receiving $1.1 million expansion order from the US Secret Service.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares gained 24.2% to $18.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares climbed 21.6% to $4.7799 after the company said it is experiencing 'significant' increase in orders in its recycling division. As a result, the company has entered into a $2.5 million line of credit.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) climbed 21.1% to $99.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $200 million increase in share repurchase program.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 20.7% to $31.27 after the company announced 2019 EPS expectations above the analyst consensus estimate.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) climbed 19.5% to $22.84 after the company announced it won a 5-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical service contractor at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) gained 16% to $10.11 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares gained 15.5% to $200.15 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS forecast.
- Elastic N.V.. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 15% to $92.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 13.3% to $2.64.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 13% to $3.56 after gaining 4.30% on Wednesday.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 12.7% to $2.76.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 12.5% to $2.61.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares jumped 12% to $26.45 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) gained 11.3% to $31.63 following Q1 results.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) jumped 11.2% to $35.97 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 10.5% to $6.84. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle with an Outperform rating and a $7.5 price target.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) rose 10.4% to $3.19.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) climbed 10.2% to $28.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 10.1% to $8.92.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) gained 9.7% to $4.98.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) gained 9.6% to $15.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose 9% to $153.68 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 outlook.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 8.9% to $15.13 following Q1 results.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) gained 7% to $126.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. JP Morgan also maintained its Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $140 to $143 per share.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 6.8% to $3.7592.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) rose 6.7% to $27.93. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $36.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) gained 5.8% to $15.73 after BNP Paribas upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 32.1% to $12.82 after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares tumbled 31.1% to $3.66 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 23.7% to $59.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 22% to $4.775. The company recently disclosed USAA is discontinuing the USAA Real Estate Awards Network, which will likely have a material impact in 2020 at Cartus, a subsidiary of Realogy.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dipped 19.6% to $13.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 14.7% to $4.05.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dropped 14.3% to $14.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 11.9% to $4.45 after reporting Q1 results.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) dropped 11.5% to $5.81.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) tumbled 10.2% to $8.16 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Hold and set a $6 price target.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dropped 9.9% to $8.65.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 9.6% to $ 15.31 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 9.3% to $3.02.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dipped 9.1% to $12.20.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) tumbled 9.1% to $30.24.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 9% to $62.80 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) dropped 8.5% to $24.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Morgan Stanley also lowered the company's price target from $29 to $28.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) dropped 8.1% to $3.29.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 5.6% to $25.00.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 5.2% to $18.25 after gaining 28.76% on Wednesday.
