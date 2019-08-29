Market Overview

23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) stock rose 18.5% to $0.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $74.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares surged 14.3% to $22.00. The market cap seems to be at $226.6 million.
  • Edap TMS, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $3.80. The market cap stands at $86.9 million.
  • Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 7.9% to $2.33. The market cap seems to be at $75.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock rose 7.8% to $0.09. The market cap seems to be at $37.0 million.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares surged 7.6% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) stock increased by 6.4% to $1.17. The market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock increased by 5.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock surged 4.4% to $0.24. The market cap seems to be at $52.8 million.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) stock rose 4.2% to $37.50. The market cap stands at $335.0 million.
  • Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRPX) stock rose 3.7% to $2.50. The market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock surged 3.2% to $25.70. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock increased by 3.0% to $6.40. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $10.85.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock surged 2.7% to $7.13. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock rose 2.6% to $9.12. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.70. The market cap stands at $320.7 million.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 2.4% to $2.15. The market cap seems to be at $176.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock fell 8.7% to $8.30 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $321.5 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 29, is at Sell, with a price target of $6.00.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares fell 6.5% to $0.62.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) stock plummeted 4.7% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock decreased by 3.6% to $1.35. The market cap stands at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
  • Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) stock fell 2.0% to $0.88. The market cap seems to be at $16.2 million

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

