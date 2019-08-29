Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 20.3% to $23.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares rose 16.6% to $17.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 13.6% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Elastic N.V.. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 11.8% to $89.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares rose 9.8% to $190.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS forecast.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 10.1% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE: MRIC) rose 7.2% to $4.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose 6.5% to $150.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 outlook.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) rose 6.4% to $106.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 sales.
  • PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) rose 6.2% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.12% on Wednesday.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 5.9% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.16% on Wednesday.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) rose 5.4% to $86.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and announced a $200 million increase in share repurchase program.
  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) rose 5% to $27.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $36.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 4.8% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.30% on Wednesday.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 3.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) rose 3.6% to $2.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 3.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) rose 3% to $55.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 25.1% to $58.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 24% to $14.37 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 10% to $12.45 in pre-market trading. Box reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance. First Analysis downgraded Box from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $14.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 7.4% to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) fell 6.6% to $2.71 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 5.9% to $64.93 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 5.8% to $12.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares fell 5.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10.42% on Wednesday.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 4.6% to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 4.4% to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 4.3% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.73% on Wednesday.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 4% to $18.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 28.76% on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

