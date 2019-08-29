Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 5:11am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) shares climbed 48.5% to close at $15.06 on Wednesday after the company agreed to be acquired by WSP Global Inc.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares gained 40% to close at $3.50 after the company disclosed that it entered into a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Taida Xincheng (Chengdu) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares climbed 35.6% to close at $19.46 after the company announced it received a non-binding preliminary proposal letter from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to take the company private for $19.50 per share in cash.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 34.3% to close at $8.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a distribution agreement with Sinotherapeutics.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 28.8% to close at $19.25.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 21.5% to close at $2.26 after the company reported Q2 results. Express said it expects Q3 EPS of $(0.10)-$(0.08) and comparable sales to decline 6%-7%.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 21% to close at $3.05 following Q2 results.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 17.4% to close at $3.58.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 17.4% to $6.82.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 17% to close at $9.44.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) climbed 13.2% to close at $6.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 13.2% to close at $9.94.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 13% to close at $6.42.
  • Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 12.1% to close at $2.78.
  • Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MICR) surged 11.7% to close at $2.67.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) rose 11.2% to close at $4.28.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares jumped 11.2% to close at $2.39.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 11.1% to close at $3.11.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) jumped 11% to close at $10.16.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares gained 10.9% to close at $6.13.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) rose 10.8% to close at $20.06.
  • Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) jumped 10.6% to close at $41.60.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 10.4% to close at $3.18 after the company announced the elimination of $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares climbed 10.4% to close at $2.98.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 9.6% to close at $4.93.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) rose 8.7% to close at $44.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 8.6% to close at $3.93.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 7.8% to close at $5.42.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 7.7% to close at $3.21.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) gained 7.4% to close at $2.89 .
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 6.8% to close at $6.46 after reporting a $20 million buyback plan.
  • INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 6.5% to close at $6.38.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.3% to close at $8.50.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 6.1% to close at $0.6740 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with a Outperform rating.
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 6% to close at $9.33 following Q4 results.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 5.3% to close at $4.37.

 

Losers

  • Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares dropped 31.1% to close at $21.74 on Wednesday after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
  • AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell 20.7% to close at $16.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) dipped 16.9% to close at $4.04.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.2216.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 15% to close at $21.22 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat FY20 forecast.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 14.6% to close at $6.14 after announcing agreement to acquire 100% of Emapgo to develop the first spatial-temporal full-vector and non-tiled map in China.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 14.1% to close at $3.4692.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares dropped 14% to close at $2.45 after gaining 13.28% on Tuesday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 13% to close at $2.40.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 11.5% to close at $2.32.
  • Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) dropped 10.4% to close at $5.89.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 10.1% to close at $67.91.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) dropped 8.7% to close at $2.00.
  • Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: CNAC) fell 8.6% to close at $3.20.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 7.4% to close at $53.47.
  • Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) slipped 7.3% to close at $40.15.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 6.7% to close at $140.08. Autodesk reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
  • Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) dropped 4.6% to close at $6.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ALOT)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 28, 2019
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump
Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019