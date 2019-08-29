Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 4:49am   Comments
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • A report on U.S. international trade in goods for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail and wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the latest week is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

