Freight Futures Daily Curve: 8/28

Freight Futures lane to watch today: LAX to SEA

Stability returned to the Trucking Freight Futures markets with very little movement in settlement prices across all 11 contract markets through the rest of 2019. The spot month National contract (FUT.VNU201908) closed virtually unchanged at $1.413 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201908) finished the day at $1.485, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201908) closed at $1.499, and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201908) ended at $1.253.

Trading interest continues to be focused on the LAX to DAL lane where 50,000 miles of open interest exists. The October contract (FUT.VLD201910) settled almost flat at $1.822 as did the November contract (FUT.VLD201911) at $2.053. Also, the LAX to SEA lane where there are 5,000 miles of open interest in each of the October (FUT.VLS201910), November (FUT.VLS201911), and December (FUT.VLS201912) contracts settled mostly unchanged across the entire curve. The October contract finished the day at $2.046. The East region also was a focal point for trading interest, particularly the PHI to CHI lane. The September (FUT.VPC201909) through December (FUT.VPC201912) contracts were available in a $0.01 to $0.02 range above Monday's settlement price with the September contract ending the day virtually unchanged at $0.940.

Chart: FreightWaves SONAR

SONAR Ticker: FWD.VLS, FWD30.VLS, FWD60.VLS, FWD90.VLS

