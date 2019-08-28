Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Footwear Companies Lobby Trump To Remove Tariffs

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Share:

On Aug. 1, President Donald Trump announced that he will impose additional 15% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Footwear firms are asking Trump to cancel the tariffs, The Hill reported Wednesday. 

The more than 200 companies that signed a letter to Trump argued the tariffs are tantamount to taxes on American consumers and will hurt working-class families, according to The Hill. 

Footwear giants like Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) signed the letter, which raises concerns that the tariffs will cost consumers an additional $4 billion annually.

Posted-In: Donald Trump Footwear tariffs trade warNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL + ADDYY)

Wedbush Defends Foot Locker's Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 26, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Some Industrial Hemp Farmers Will Qualify For Federal Crop Insurance Beginning In 2020

PVH Beats Earnings Estimates, Lowers Guidance