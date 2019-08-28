In 2016, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) teamed up to launch The Pacific Light Cable Network, an undersea internet cable directly connecting Hong Kong and the U.S.

U.S. officials are moving to block the undersea cable backed by Google, Facebook and a Chinese partner, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

"The Justice Department has signaled staunch opposition to the project because of concerns over its Chinese investor, Beijing-based Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co., and the direct link to Hong Kong the cable would provide," the newspaper said.

Ships have already installed 6,800 miles of the cable system, which will be ready by December or January, according to WSJ.

