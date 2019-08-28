Another Trucking Company Announces Its Closure Today

Ellenwood, Georgia-based Ready Trucking will cease operations effective August 30, 2019 according to CDL LIFE.

FreightWaves attempted to reach someone with the company to confirm its closure, but was unsuccessful.

Ready Trucking's Google listing shows the entity as "permanently closed." Corporate Google listings are typically managed by a member of a company at Google My Business.

Ready Trucking has 108 power units, 91 drivers and recorded more than 5.6 million miles in 2018 according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER database. The family-owned company was established in metro Atlanta in 1968, operating as a local cartage company. The carrier began to offer regional service following industry deregulation in 1980.

News of Ready Trucking's closure follows another announcement today, August 28, after private equity-held HVH transportation (344 power units) ceased operations abruptly.

Several carriers have called it quits in 2019 as excess capacity, unfavorable spot rates and cost inflation have weighed on profitability.

Trucking Failures – EXIT.USA – SONAR

Image Sourced from Pixabay