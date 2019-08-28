Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) shares surged 48.1% to $15.02 after the company agreed to be acquired by WSP Global Inc.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares jumped 47.2% to $3.68 after the company disclosed that it entered into a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Taida Xincheng (Chengdu) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) climbed 44.4% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a distribution agreement with Sinotherapeutics.
  • Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares gained 34.7% to $19.33 after the company announced it received a non-binding preliminary proposal letter from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to take the company private for $19.50 per share in cash.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) climbed 25.8% to $18.80.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 24.4% to $0.79 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with a Outperform rating.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 19.8% to $4.97.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 18.4% to $3.41 after the company announced the elimination of $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 18% to $2.1950 after the company reported Q2 results. Express said it expects Q3 EPS of $(0.10)-$(0.08) and comparable sales to decline 6%-7%.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 16.1% to $3.54.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) climbed 15.4% to $6.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) gained 14.7% to $5.84.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 10.9% to $3.3050.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares rose 10.7% to $2.99.
  • INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 10% to $6.59.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 9.9% to $6.65 after reporting a $20 million buyback plan.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares climbed 9.2% to $6.04.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 9.1% to $4.91.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 9% to $5.48.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) gained 7.8% to $2.90.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 7.1% to $2.70 following Q2 results.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) rose 6.7% to $43.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.4% to $8.43.
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 4.4% to $9.19 following Q4 results.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 4% to $85.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares dipped 23.2% to $24.26 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
  • AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell 20.4% to $16.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 19.8% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat FY20 forecast.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares fell 17.5% to $2.3523 after gaining 13.28% on Tuesday.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) fell 11.6% to $3.1836 after gaining 9.09% on Tuesday.
  • Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) dropped 10.7% to $5.87.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 10.6% to $6.43 after announcing agreement to acquire 100% of Emapgo to develop the first spatial-temporal full-vector and non-tiled map in China.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 10.5% to $134.41 session. Autodesk reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 8.4% to $69.20.
  • Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) dipped 8% to $39.85.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 7.9% to $53.15.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 7.7% to $2.5484.
  • Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) dropped 4.3% to $6.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Posted-In: Mid=Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ALOT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump
Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Tiffany Earnings Beat Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BMO Says 'Questions Still Remain' About Lannett Following Earnings Pop

Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More