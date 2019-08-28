38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) shares surged 48.1% to $15.02 after the company agreed to be acquired by WSP Global Inc.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares jumped 47.2% to $3.68 after the company disclosed that it entered into a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Taida Xincheng (Chengdu) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) climbed 44.4% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a distribution agreement with Sinotherapeutics.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares gained 34.7% to $19.33 after the company announced it received a non-binding preliminary proposal letter from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to take the company private for $19.50 per share in cash.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) climbed 25.8% to $18.80.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 24.4% to $0.79 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with a Outperform rating.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 19.8% to $4.97.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 18.4% to $3.41 after the company announced the elimination of $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 18% to $2.1950 after the company reported Q2 results. Express said it expects Q3 EPS of $(0.10)-$(0.08) and comparable sales to decline 6%-7%.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 16.1% to $3.54.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) climbed 15.4% to $6.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) gained 14.7% to $5.84.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) gained 10.9% to $3.3050.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares rose 10.7% to $2.99.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 10% to $6.59.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 9.9% to $6.65 after reporting a $20 million buyback plan.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares climbed 9.2% to $6.04.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 9.1% to $4.91.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 9% to $5.48.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) gained 7.8% to $2.90.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 7.1% to $2.70 following Q2 results.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) rose 6.7% to $43.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.4% to $8.43.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 4.4% to $9.19 following Q4 results.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 4% to $85.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
Losers
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares dipped 23.2% to $24.26 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell 20.4% to $16.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 19.8% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat FY20 forecast.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares fell 17.5% to $2.3523 after gaining 13.28% on Tuesday.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) fell 11.6% to $3.1836 after gaining 9.09% on Tuesday.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) dropped 10.7% to $5.87.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 10.6% to $6.43 after announcing agreement to acquire 100% of Emapgo to develop the first spatial-temporal full-vector and non-tiled map in China.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 10.5% to $134.41 session. Autodesk reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dipped 8.4% to $69.20.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) dipped 8% to $39.85.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 7.9% to $53.15.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 7.7% to $2.5484.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) dropped 4.3% to $6.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
