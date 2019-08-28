Market Overview

Another Tropical Storm Is On The Way

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Two years ago, Puerto Rico received its hardest hit from Hurricane Maria that left 3,000 people dead.

On Wednesday, CNN reported Tropical Storm Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico with heavy rains, potential floods and landslides. This storm is traveling in a similar path as the Hurricane Maria traveled.

The good news is the wind speed of Dorian is not expected to approach the category 4 storm level.

Dorian is a category 1 storm, but is expected to strengthen as it makes its way to Florida. The storm is expected to reach a category 2 storm over Labor Day weekend.

Related Links:

Tropical Storm Dorian Could Flood Puerto Rico, Then Florida

Severe Storm, Flood Threats East Of The Rockies

Posted-In: Dorian tropical stormsNews Travel Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

