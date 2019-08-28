Another Tropical Storm Is On The Way
Two years ago, Puerto Rico received its hardest hit from Hurricane Maria that left 3,000 people dead.
On Wednesday, CNN reported Tropical Storm Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico with heavy rains, potential floods and landslides. This storm is traveling in a similar path as the Hurricane Maria traveled.
The good news is the wind speed of Dorian is not expected to approach the category 4 storm level.
Dorian is a category 1 storm, but is expected to strengthen as it makes its way to Florida. The storm is expected to reach a category 2 storm over Labor Day weekend.
