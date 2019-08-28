Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tallgrass Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TGE) stock moved upwards by 36.2% to $19.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Noble Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE: NBLX) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $23.55. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Precision Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: PDS) shares surged 2.8% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.00.

 

Losers

  • Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE: VVV) stock declined 3.8% to $21.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock declined 1.9% to $24.24. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTI + NBLX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Chico's FAS Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings

Report: McAfee Could Fetch $8B Valuation In IPO