5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tallgrass Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TGE) stock moved upwards by 36.2% to $19.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Noble Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE: NBLX) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $23.55. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- Precision Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: PDS) shares surged 2.8% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.00.
Losers
- Valvoline, Inc. (NYSE: VVV) stock declined 3.8% to $21.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock declined 1.9% to $24.24. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.