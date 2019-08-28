12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock surged 9.0% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.
- Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) shares surged 3.9% to $13.42. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $15.00.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock increased by 1.5% to $152.47. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $184.00.
Losers
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares decreased by 12.0% to $132.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $184.00.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock fell 3.9% to $5.87.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares plummeted 3.4% to $7.63. The market cap stands at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock declined 2.6% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on June 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
- voxeljet, Inc. (NYSE: VJET) stock plummeted 2.6% to $1.52.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares declined 1.9% to $117.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 1.7% to $4.85. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock plummeted 1.7% to $17.15. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock decreased by 1.6% to $13.70. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
