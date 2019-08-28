Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock surged 9.0% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) shares surged 3.9% to $13.42. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $15.00.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock increased by 1.5% to $152.47. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $184.00.

 

Losers

  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares decreased by 12.0% to $132.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $184.00.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock fell 3.9% to $5.87.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares plummeted 3.4% to $7.63. The market cap stands at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock declined 2.6% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on June 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
  • voxeljet, Inc. (NYSE: VJET) stock plummeted 2.6% to $1.52.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares declined 1.9% to $117.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 1.7% to $4.85. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock plummeted 1.7% to $17.15. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock decreased by 1.6% to $13.70. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + BILI)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Autodesk Q2 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dycom Industries Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings