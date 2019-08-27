Dana (NYSE: DAN) has acquired Nordresa, a Canadian firm that integrates electric drive trains into commercial vehicles.

The U.S. auto parts manufacturer announced the acquisition of the Quebec-based company on August 26. Dana did not disclose the price.

"Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully-integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management," Dana CEO James Kamsickas said in a statement.

Nordresa produces powertrain systems and integrates them Ford's E-450 walk-in van and Isuzu's N-Series Class 4 truck chassis. The acquisition offers Dana both the electrified vehicles as well as the underlying technology.

With more than 100 facilities around the world, Dana has the ability to put Nordesa's products on a larger scale.

"Joining Dana provides Nordresa access to a global footprint, diverse customer base and complete portfolio of electrification capabilities that will create long-term value for our customers," Nordresa CEO Sylvain Castonguay said in a statement.



Nordresa's trucks are particularly suited to the last mile deliveries. A Quebec-based logistics provider is preparing to introduce Nordresa's electrified Isuzu vehicles on home deliveries of bulky items.

