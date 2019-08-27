Market Overview

What The Truck?!? LIVE From McLeod's UC2019 In Aurora, CO Day 2
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 27, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? LIVE From McLeod's UC2019 In Aurora, CO Day 2

We're back again right from the floor on radio row LIVE from McLeod's User Conference 2019. We're talking fast food chicken sandwich wars, Heartland Express' big buy, crime aboard the ISS, plus all the latest supply chain and freighttech stories with guests from McLeod, Edge Logistics, TriumphPay, Drivewyze, Parade.ai, and FreightWaves SONAR team.

