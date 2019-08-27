Market Overview

Activision Blizzard Shares Higher Following 'WoW Classic' Launch

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard Shares Higher Following 'WoW Classic' Launch

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) launched its highly anticipated "World of Warcraft Classic" on Monday.

The game brings players back to the beginning of "World of Warcraft" and was timed for the game's 15-year anniversary.

"WoW Classic" topped 1 million viewers on Twitch Tuesday, which is "multiple times bigger than all other games," Gamespot reported.

Related Link: Revenge Of The NERD: This Esports ETF Could Be A Winner

Amid so many people downloading and playing the game, all servers for "WoW Classic" are full, which has caused players to encounter lengthy multi-hour queues.

Activision Blizzard shares traded at $50.56 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

