Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) launched its highly anticipated "World of Warcraft Classic" on Monday.

The game brings players back to the beginning of "World of Warcraft" and was timed for the game's 15-year anniversary.

"WoW Classic" topped 1 million viewers on Twitch Tuesday, which is "multiple times bigger than all other games," Gamespot reported.

Amid so many people downloading and playing the game, all servers for "WoW Classic" are full, which has caused players to encounter lengthy multi-hour queues.

Activision Blizzard shares traded at $50.56 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68.