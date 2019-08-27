Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 11:29am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning session, 140 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Stealth Technologies (OTC: STTH).
  • Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 7.28% after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Tuesday:

  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock hit $57.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.28% over the course of the day.
  • Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
  • Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.12% over the session.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were down 0.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.01.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.07, and later moved down 3.38% over the session.
  • Resona Holdings (OTC: RSNHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.77 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.6%.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares fell to $9.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.
  • Hengan Intl Group (OTC: HEGIY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.42.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock hit a yearly low of $10.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.45% on the day.
  • First Quantum Minerals (OTC: FQVLF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a yearly low of $10.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.37. Shares then traded down 5.56%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.87% on the day.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock hit a yearly low of $9.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Alps Alpine Co (OTC: APELY) shares fell to $32.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.85%.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.65 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.72%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares moved down 1.96% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.48 to begin trading.
  • Zhuzhou CRRC Times (OTC: ZHUZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.77, and later moved down 12.73% over the session.
  • West Fraser Timber Co (OTC: WFTBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.36%.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares were down 0.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.31.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • O2 Czech Republic (OTC: TFAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.58% on the day.
  • Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock hit $22.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.09% over the course of the day.
  • Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) shares moved down 3.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading.
  • Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.12% over the rest of the day.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20 today morning. The stock traded down 2.88% over the session.
  • Avianca Hldgs (NYSE: AVH) shares moved down 8.13% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares were down 1.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.65.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit $6.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.58% over the course of the day.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.30 today morning. The stock traded down 1.18% over the session.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $8.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.
  • Whitecap Resources (OTC: SPGYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) shares were up 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.15.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) shares hit a yearly low of $23.23 today morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.8%.
  • Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.31. Shares then traded down 1.3%.
  • Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Chinasoft Intl (OTC: CFTLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.2% for the day.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares moved down 2.51% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.50 to begin trading.
  • Giordano International (OTC: GRDZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 29.41% on the session.
  • JNBY Design (OTC: JNBYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59 today morning. The stock traded down 8.09% over the session.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) stock moved down 1.23% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.19 to open trading.
  • GCL New Energy Hldgs (OTC: SMTLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 7.75% over the session.
  • Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
  • Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.40. Shares then traded down 1.96%.
  • Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.56%.
  • Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock hit a yearly low of $15.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • TSI Holdings Co (OTC: TSIHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.84 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.03 today morning. The stock traded down 0.99% over the session.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.94 today morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) stock hit a yearly low of $9.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) stock moved down 14.81% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.81 to open trading.
  • Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) shares moved down 3.47% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.40 to begin trading.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.07. Shares then traded down 3.97%.
  • Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 5.35%.
  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) shares moved down 0.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.23 to begin trading.
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) shares hit a yearly low of $14.52 today morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares moved down 0.54% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.18 to begin trading.
  • Sun International (OTC: SVUFF) shares were down 39.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Melcor Developments (OTC: MODVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.97 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Weed (OTC: BUDZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock hit $0.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.14% over the course of the day.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.37 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.83. Shares then traded up 0.18%.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) stock hit a yearly low of $16.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Modern Media Acquisition (NASDAQ: MMDM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.92. Shares then traded down 25.1%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares hit a yearly low of $12.82 today morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.
  • Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.56. Shares then traded down 3.81%.
  • Oxurion (OTC: TBGNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18 today morning. The stock traded down 8.88% over the session.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares moved down 0.78% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.27 to begin trading.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.11% over the rest of the day.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.49 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.48% on the day.
  • Williams Grand Prix (OTC: WMGPF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.64 today morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day.
  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74 today morning. The stock traded up 3.25% over the session.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.95 today morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.39, and later moved down 0.8% over the session.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Scancell Holdings (OTC: SCNLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 33.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock hit $1.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.13% over the course of the day.
  • CWC Energy Services (OTC: CAWLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 32.79% for the day.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit $3.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.73% over the course of the day.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 5.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.12% on the session.
  • Canada Jetlines (OTC: JETMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.64%.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares fell to $0.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.94%.
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Viratech (OTC: VIRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
  • Fortem Resources (OTC: FTMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) shares were down 10.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.
  • Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares fell to $0.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.58%.
  • Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock hit $1.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.79% over the course of the day.
  • Hoku (OTC: HOKUQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.5% on the session.
  • Core Gold (OTC: CGLDF) stock moved down 5.45% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
  • GoldSpot Discoveries (OTC: GDDCF) shares fell to $0.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.0% for the day.
  • Contact Gold (OTC: CGOL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 17.75% for the day.
  • Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 24.54% on the session.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
  • SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares moved down 5.23% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.54 to begin trading.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 22.0% on the session.
  • Future Farm Technologies (OTC: FFRMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 7.28% on the session.
  • Cequence Energy (OTC: CEQXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 22.68% for the day.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 15.0%.
  • VirtualArmour Intl (OTC: VTLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.35% on the day.
  • Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) stock hit $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 17.64% over the course of the day.
  • Ovation Science (OTC: OVATF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded down 13.77% over the session.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 10.41% over the rest of the day.
  • Lithium Energi (OTC: LXENF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Rockridge Resources (OTC: RRRLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.27% on the day.
  • Pure Alumina (OTC: HEGLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
  • Global Energy Metals (OTC: GBLEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
  • HLK Biotech Holding Group (OTC: AMHD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 30.16% for the day.
  • Ashanti Sankofa (OTC: AMIQF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 53.57% for the day.
  • Austex Oil (OTC: ATXDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded down 90.0% over the session.
  • Commodore Applied (OTC: CXIA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK) shares fell to $0.00093 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.0%.
  • Stealth Technologies (OTC: STTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.

