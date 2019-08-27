Market Overview

Everything You Need To Know About Disney's Epcot Transformation

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 1:20pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is overhauling its Florida Epcot theme park, adding new attractions and rides and updating old ones.

The company confirmed several planned changes for Epcot at its D23 Expo fan convention, including new "Moana" and "Mary Poppins" attractions, a new nighttime show extravaganza, and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster.

It’s not only the biggest upgrade to Epcot since it opened in 1982. Disney says it’s the biggest transformation ever made to any of its theme parks. The company hasn’t said what the price tag is, but it’s expected to be more than $1 billion.

New Nighttime Show

The park will add a new nighttime show called HarmonioUS, starting next year, that Disney says will rival the Magic Kingdom’s big end-of-day fireworks show. The show will include lights, lasers, fire and music, and is being called the “largest-ever” nighttime show created for a Disney park.

New Attractions

The park is adding a new walk-through attraction called Journey of Water inspired by “Moana,” that lets visitors interact with dancing water.

Disney also confirmed a new “Mary Poppins” attraction. It will be in the United Kingdom pavilion and include the street from the movie, Cherry Tree Lane.

Also coming to the park is a new roller coaster that’s part of a whole “Guardians of the Galaxy” pavilion in one of the new neighborhoods at Epcot. It’s in the World Discovery neighborhood, which will be science and technology-themed, and include a “Galaxarium,” featuring the characters from “Guardians.”

The indoor roller coaster launches backwards and the cars will spin around 360 degrees, facing riders in different directions and will resemble a trip through space alongside the Guardians. It launches in 2021.

Upgrades To France

Epcot’s France pavilion will get a new dark, trackless ride themed on “Ratatouille,” a “Beauty and the Beast” attraction and a new crepe restaurant.

Upgrades will also be made to the park’s main gift shop and several restaurants.

Disney's stock is higher by 22.5% in 2019.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

