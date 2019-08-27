5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock surged 3.5% to $30.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on August 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock rose 3.0% to $24.74. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 2.3% to $4.37. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock rose 2.0% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
Losers
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 0.5% to $16.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
