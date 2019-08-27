Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock surged 3.5% to $30.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on August 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock rose 3.0% to $24.74. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 2.3% to $4.37. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock rose 2.0% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.

 

Losers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 0.5% to $16.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTI + EQNR)

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School