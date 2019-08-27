Market Overview

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $1.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $66.6 million.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock rose 3.3% to $50.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 14, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $43.00.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $151.35. The market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $155.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $19.50. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock increased by 2.5% to $33.54. The market cap seems to be at $8.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $44.23. The market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.

 

Losers

  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 6.5% to $55.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $49.00.
  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock declined 2.0% to $0.22. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 million.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock plummeted 1.7% to $14.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock plummeted 1.6% to $6.05. The market cap stands at $149.7 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares fell 1.0% to $8.00. The market cap seems to be at $27.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

