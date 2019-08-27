12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock increased by 30.8% to $1.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $30.7 million.
- Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares increased by 4.7% to $13.17. The market cap stands at $422.5 million.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares increased by 4.1% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 4.0% to $2.35. The market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) stock increased by 3.9% to $26.90. The market cap seems to be at $12.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.35. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 3.0% to $7.65. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Intrexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: XON) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock rose 2.3% to $1.36. The market cap seems to be at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
Losers
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares plummeted 9.2% to $0.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares declined 1.3% to $43.29. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on August 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock decreased by 1.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
