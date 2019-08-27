50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares climbed 72.9% to close at $6.05 on Monday. ARCA Recycling opened a new Syracuse, NY recycling center.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 52.2% to close at $9.85 after the company entered into a global collaboration with Arista Cereal Technologies and Bay State Milling for the commercialization of high fiber wheat. The company also announced retirement of Raj Ketkar, President and CEO, effective September 1, 2019.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 24.9% to close at $10.37.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 21.4% to close at $12.20. The Ivy Brain Tumor Center and Salarius Pharmaceuticals announced a collaborative partnership to develop new cancer treatment for glioblastoma.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) gained 18% to close at $6.83 after receiving a $8.4 million marine scrubber filtration order from a large shipowner.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) gained 17.4% to close at $29.65 after the company announced a strategic combination with SRC Energy in a all-stock transaction with implied value of $3.99 per share.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 15.7% to close at $19.40.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) climbed 15.3% to close at $20.10.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) gained 15.2% to close at $4.55.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 14.6% to close at $1.81 after Dawson James initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19 per share.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) gained 13.9% to close at $4.25.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 13.8% to close at $39.85 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI) rose 12.1% to close at $4.65 after PDC Energy announced a strategic combination with the company in an all-stock transaction with an implied value of $3.99/share.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares gained 11.1% to close at $2.70.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares rose 11.1% to close at $17.76.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares jumped 10.6% to close at $2.50.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 10.5% to close at $11.49 after the company's Executive Vice President bought 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.03 per shares.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) fell 10.2% to close at $27.56 after Colin Moran a managing partner at Abdiel Capital bought 359,071 shares at an average price of $21.84 per share.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) gained 10.1% to close at $35.03.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares climbed 9.7% to close at $16.63.
- Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 9.5% to close at $2.16 after the company announced it won a contract with a Miami condominium.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares gained 9.5% to close at $4.15.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 9.3% to close at $8.00.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 9.2% to close at $2.73.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares jumped 9% to close at $27.22.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 8.6% to close at $3.04.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) jumped 8.5% to close at $2.93 after the company received FDA Abbreviated New Drug Application approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares rose 8.3% to close at $3.25.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) gained 8% to close at $56.29.
Losers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares dipped 24.4% to close at $4.73 at what appears to be traders taking profits following the stock rising over 200% on Friday's trading session.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 21.2% to close at $2.31 on Monday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 21.2% to close at $3.83.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 17.2% to close at $3.01 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 revenue results.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 13.4% to close at $1.94.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 15.8% to close at $16.75.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) slipped 11.6% to close at $4.50.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares fell 11% to close at $2.74.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 10.5% to close at $2.47 after the company announced that it has concluded an Amendment to the Credit Agreement with Post Road Group which is the company's senior lender.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) dropped 10% to close at $4.97.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares fell 9.5% to close at $31.34.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dipped 9% to close at $1.83.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 8.6% to close at $4.05.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares fell 8.4% to close at $45.79 after the company announced it would acquire Modis Therapeutics for $175 million in cash and $75 million in Zogenix stock.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 8.3% to close at $43.18. Piper Jaffray downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $57 to $38.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) dipped 8.3% to close at $3.31 after the company lowered fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from 90 cents - $1.05 to 65 cents - 75 cents versus the 90 cents analyst estimate. The company also announced it will sell its software solutions business to Syncsort for $700 million in cash.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dropped 7.9% to close at $6.91.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares declined 7.8% to close at $12.59.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) tumbled 7.4% to close at $7.50.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares fell 6.3% to close at $7.58.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares fell 5.5% to close at $3.42 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
