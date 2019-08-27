Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 4:25am   Comments
Share:
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA house price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019