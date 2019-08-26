Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 26, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network

FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload (LTL) unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has expanded its final-mile delivery operation, "FedEx Freight Direct," to 19 U.S. markets.

The unit, which earlier in 2019 said it would pilot final-mile deliveries earlier in five U.S. cities, will expand its coverage area in time for the holiday delivery season. 

The program is available as a "standard" service – drivers bring the shipment into the first point of entry; and as a "premium" service, which involves carrying the shipment to the room of choice and unboxing the goods. The service is available at residential and business locations.

Each pilot market was expected to work with a mix of company equipment and third-party vendors to determine what would be the best fit, according to an internal memo reviewed in late 2018 by FreightWaves. It is unclear what truck type will be used as the unit expands its footprint.

Each market handled its respective pilots in its own way, and none of the variations were expected to resemble the look of a nationwide rollout if one occurs, company executives said in the memo. The executives also emphasized that the expansion will take time to form. "We are committed to getting this right," said Ken Frith, vice president of the unit's southwest region, at the time.

 

Posted-In: FreightwavesNews Topics General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (FDX)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China
Spectre Of Amazon And Peak Season Looms Over Stalled Talks Between Atlas, ATSG And Teamsters
From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between
UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season
SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Santander Group Expands Use Of Ripple Payments Technology