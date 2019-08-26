30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares jumped 72.3% to $6.03. ARCA Recycling opened a new Syracuse, NY recycling center.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 28.6% to $8.32 after the company entered into a global collaboration with Arista Cereal Technologies and Bay State Milling for the commercialization of high fiber wheat. The company also announced retirement of Raj Ketkar, President and CEO, effective September 1, 2019.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) gained 26% to $12.66.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) rose 17.4% to $6.80 after receiving a $8.4 million marine scrubber filtration order from a large shipowner.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) gained 17.1% to $29.57 after the company announced a strategic combination with SRC Energy in a all-stock transaction with implied value of $3.99 per share.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares jumped 16.1% to $2.82.
- SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI) rose 11.8% to $4.6401 after PDC Energy announced a strategic combination with the company in an all-stock transaction with an implied value of $3.99/share.
- Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 11.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after the company announced it won a contract with a Miami condominium.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 10.8% to $1.7499 after Dawson James initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19 per share.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) climbed 9.1% to $18.30.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 8.6% to $3.40.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 8.4% to $11.27 after the company's Executive Vice President bought 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.03 per shares.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) climbed 8.4% to $18.90.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) fell 7% to $26.73 after Colin Moran a managing partner at Abdiel Capital bought 359,071 shares at an average price of $21.84 per share.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 6.7% to $37.37 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) gained 6.5% to $14.51. Greenhill CEO Scott L Bok bought 36,761 shares at an average price of $13.71.
Losers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares tumbled 18.9% to $5.08 at what appears to be traders taking profits following the stock rising over 200% on Friday's trading session.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 16.9% to $3.0290 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 revenue results.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 15.5% to $2.3310 after the company announced that it has concluded an Amendment to the Credit Agreement with Post Road Group which is the company's senior lender.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 13.7% to $2.5293.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 13% to $4.23.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares declined 12.8% to $1.9529.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares dropped 11.9% to $44.06 after the company announced it would acquire Modis Therapeutics for $175 million in cash and $75 million in Zogenix stock.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 10.5% to $1.80.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 9.7% to $2.78.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 9% to $4.63.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 7.6% to $18.37.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares fell 6.5% to $7.57.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares dipped 5.8% to $3.41 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 4.1% to $45.16. Piper Jaffray downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $57 to $38.
