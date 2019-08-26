Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 26, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 11:49am   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 8% to $2.14 after the company reported it won a contract with Miami Luxury Condominium.
  2. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were up 27% to $8.19. The company reported a global collaboration with Arista Cereal Technologies.
  3. DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares were down 4% to $0.73.
  6. Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 10.7% to $38.77 after the company’s Phase 3 trial of inclisiran met a primary endpoint and secondary efficacy endpoints.
  7. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were down 20% to $5. The stock rose 200% during Friday’s trading session.
  8. TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares were down 12.5% to $1.96. The company announced the presentation of clinical data from ongoing Phase 2 study of onvansertib in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
  9. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) share were up 13% to $1.80. Dawson James initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $19 price target.
  10. Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares were down 4% to $3.46. The company announced it would sell its software business to Syncsort for $700 million.
  11. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BNY) shares were up 3.1% to $48.25 after the company reported Celgene would sell OTEZLA to Amgen for $13.4 billion during the merger between Bristol-Myers and Celgene.
  12. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares were up 2.7% to $34.92. Investment firms Baird and Susquehanna downgraded the stock and lowered price targets following the company's earnings miss on Friday.

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DMPI + BY)

16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Likes Nabriva's Antibiotic, Snubs Sarepta's DMD Drug; Moderna Gets Fast Track Designation For Zika Vaccine
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt's Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Arcadia Biosciences Rallies After Announcing Financial Guidance, Partnerships To Market High-Fiber Wheat

Maybe The Right Small-Cap ETF For The Moment