A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 26, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 8% to $2.14 after the company reported it won a contract with Miami Luxury Condominium.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were up 27% to $8.19. The company reported a global collaboration with Arista Cereal Technologies.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares were down 4% to $0.73.
- Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 10.7% to $38.77 after the company’s Phase 3 trial of inclisiran met a primary endpoint and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were down 20% to $5. The stock rose 200% during Friday’s trading session.
- TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares were down 12.5% to $1.96. The company announced the presentation of clinical data from ongoing Phase 2 study of onvansertib in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) share were up 13% to $1.80. Dawson James initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $19 price target.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares were down 4% to $3.46. The company announced it would sell its software business to Syncsort for $700 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BNY) shares were up 3.1% to $48.25 after the company reported Celgene would sell OTEZLA to Amgen for $13.4 billion during the merger between Bristol-Myers and Celgene.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares were up 2.7% to $34.92. Investment firms Baird and Susquehanna downgraded the stock and lowered price targets following the company's earnings miss on Friday.
