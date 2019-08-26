Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Monday morning, 172 companies set new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 8.33% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:
- Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) stock moved up 1.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.25 to open trading.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock hit a yearly low of $57.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- CNOOC (OTC: CEOHF) stock hit a yearly low of $141.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.43 today morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
- BT Group (NYSE: BT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares fell to $17.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.42%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit $8.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.06% over the course of the day.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares fell to $42.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.18%.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock moved down 0.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.00 to open trading.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
- Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.17% over the rest of the day.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares were down 0.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.16.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new yearly low of $26.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.47 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.51%.
- Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.51, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shares hit a yearly low of $83.35 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- Wartsila (OTC: WRTBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.26 today morning. The stock traded down 0.1% over the session.
- CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares fell to $42.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.02%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (OTC: ALMMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.68% on the session.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.31, and later moved down 0.53% over the session.
- Iluka Resources (OTC: ILKAY) shares moved down 2.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.42 to begin trading.
- Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) stock moved down 1.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to open trading.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
- H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) shares were down 4.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.66.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit a yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.79.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTC: BIOVF) shares moved down 9.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.96 to begin trading.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares moved up 0.18% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.32 to begin trading.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.38% over the rest of the day.
- NGK Insulators (OTC: NGKIF) stock moved down 3.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.15 to open trading.
- Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares set a new yearly low of $15.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.07% over the session.
- CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock hit $10.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.
- GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $57.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.14%.
- Wood Group (John) (OTC: WDGJF) stock moved down 0.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.89 to open trading.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.80 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.06%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $33.70, and later moved up 1.16% over the session.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.58% on the day.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.18% on the day.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock hit $34.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.72. Shares then traded up 0.32%.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares moved down 0.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.84 to begin trading.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.61. Shares then traded down 0.22%.
- Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares moved up 0.3% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.89 to begin trading.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $62.25, and later moved down 1.63% over the session.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $87.31 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.11%.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares fell to $40.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.28%.
- Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.24.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- Saab (OTC: SAABF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell to $26.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%.
- Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.94 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.21, and later moved down 1.83% over the session.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares fell to $14.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.07%.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares moved down 0.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.59 to begin trading.
- Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares moved up 0.52% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to begin trading.
- Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.46% over the session.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares moved down 0.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.69 to begin trading.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares moved down 1.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock moved up 0.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.66 to open trading.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.74%.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock moved down 0.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.59 to open trading.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 0.86% over the session.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares set a new yearly low of $19.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.42 today morning. The stock traded down 1.34% over the session.
- Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares hit a yearly low of $8.57 today morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock moved down 2.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.08 to open trading.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit a yearly low of $14.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.1% on the day.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $8.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.88%.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.67% over the session.
- Kelt Exploration (OTC: KELTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.95, and later moved down 10.23% over the session.
- Secure Energy Services (OTC: SECYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.26, and later moved down 5.87% over the session.
- Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares moved down 6.66% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to begin trading.
- Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock moved down 0.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.77 to open trading.
- Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 0.93% over the session.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78 today morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares were down 1.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.26.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock moved up 0.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.27 to open trading.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved down 1.16% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.21 to begin trading.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.10.
- u-Blox Holding (OTC: UBLXF) stock moved down 14.32% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.20 to open trading.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.47% over the rest of the day.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.14. Shares then traded up 3.92%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.14 today morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Menzies (John) (OTC: MZTLF) stock moved down 5.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.92 to open trading.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.17. Shares then traded down 2.27%.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.76.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.62, and later moved down 0.14% over the session.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded up 0.7% over the session.
- Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.43. Shares then traded down 0.37%.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.13% over the rest of the day.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares moved up 0.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.37 to begin trading.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock moved up 3.33% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock moved down 0.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
- South Shore Holdings (OTC: LOUIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- Pipestone Energy (OTC: BKBEF) stock hit $0.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.51% over the course of the day.
- Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.22 today morning. The stock traded down 3.98% over the session.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares fell to $12.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.
- Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 2.66% over the session.
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares moved up 0.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.63 to begin trading.
- Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Horizon North Logistics (OTC: HZNOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78 today morning. The stock traded down 14.74% over the session.
- Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) shares moved down 5.81% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares moved down 6.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53 today morning. The stock traded down 6.06% over the session.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.59, and later moved down 2.34% over the session.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $6.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.12, and later moved down 0.96% over the session.
- Stornoway Diamond (OTC: SWYDF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.13% over the course of the day.
- Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares moved up 0.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to begin trading.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.39, and later moved down 10.22% over the session.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading.
- NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares moved up 0.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell to $1.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.36%.
- Kish Bancorp (OTC: KISB) stock hit $30.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- New Home Co (NYSE: NWHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.3% on the day.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock moved down 3.16% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.55 to open trading.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday. The stock was down 7.11% for the day.
- Canada Jetlines (OTC: JETMF) shares were down 6.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares fell to $2.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.12%.
- Asuransi Ramayana (OTC: PTAYF) shares were down 5.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) stock moved down 0.64% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.90 to open trading.
- Danakali (OTC: SBMSF) stock hit $0.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.6% over the course of the day.
- QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares moved down 9.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 6.55% on the session.
- Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares fell to $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.94%.
- Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.98 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit $0.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.71% over the course of the day.
- Sino Assurance (OTC: SNAS) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.22%.
- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTC: MXTSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.88% on the day.
- Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares were down 20.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
- SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.78% over the rest of the day.
- HealthWarehouse.com (OTC: HEWA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.40.
- Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.
- Kutcho Copper (OTC: KCCFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 10.09%.
- Canadian Orebodies (OTC: CNOBF) stock hit $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.31% over the course of the day.
- Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock hit $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.31% over the course of the day.
- YDx Innovation (OTC: YDRMF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- Permex Petroleum (OTC: OILCF) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares moved down 1.56% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.16 to begin trading.
- Holly Brothers Pictures (OTC: MINR) shares were down 14.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0011 today morning. The stock was up 8.33% on the session.
- Start Scientific (OTC: STSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
- PureSpectrum (OTC: PSRU) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 99.9%.
- New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
