Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Monday morning, 172 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF)
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 8.33% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:

  • Bank Of China (OTC: BACHY) stock moved up 1.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.25 to open trading.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock hit a yearly low of $57.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • CNOOC (OTC: CEOHF) stock hit a yearly low of $141.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.43 today morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • BT Group (NYSE: BT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares fell to $17.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.42%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock hit $8.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.06% over the course of the day.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares fell to $42.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.18%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock moved down 0.1% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.00 to open trading.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.97 today morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares were down 0.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.16.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new yearly low of $26.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.47 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.51%.
  • Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.51, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shares hit a yearly low of $83.35 today morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
  • Wartsila (OTC: WRTBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.26 today morning. The stock traded down 0.1% over the session.
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) shares fell to $42.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.02%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (OTC: ALMMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.68% on the session.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $10.31, and later moved down 0.53% over the session.
  • Iluka Resources (OTC: ILKAY) shares moved down 2.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.42 to begin trading.
  • Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) stock moved down 1.09% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.43 to open trading.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) shares were down 4.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.66.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit a yearly low of $28.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.79.
  • AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTC: BIOVF) shares moved down 9.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.96 to begin trading.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares moved up 0.18% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.32 to begin trading.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.38% over the rest of the day.
  • NGK Insulators (OTC: NGKIF) stock moved down 3.66% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.15 to open trading.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares set a new yearly low of $15.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.51 today morning. The stock traded up 0.07% over the session.
  • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock hit $10.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.05% over the course of the day.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.00 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.
  • GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) stock set a new 52-week low of $57.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.14%.
  • Wood Group (John) (OTC: WDGJF) stock moved down 0.81% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.89 to open trading.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.80 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.06%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $33.70, and later moved up 1.16% over the session.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.58% on the day.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.70 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.18% on the day.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock hit $34.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $9.72. Shares then traded up 0.32%.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares moved down 0.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.84 to begin trading.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.61. Shares then traded down 0.22%.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares moved up 0.3% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.89 to begin trading.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $62.25, and later moved down 1.63% over the session.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $87.31 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.11%.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares fell to $40.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.28%.
  • Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.24.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
  • Saab (OTC: SAABF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell to $26.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%.
  • Dana (NYSE: DAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.94 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.21, and later moved down 1.83% over the session.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares fell to $14.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.07%.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares moved down 0.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.59 to begin trading.
  • Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) shares moved up 0.52% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.38 to begin trading.
  • Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.46% over the session.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares moved down 0.37% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.69 to begin trading.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares moved down 1.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.50 to begin trading.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock moved up 0.3% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.66 to open trading.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.74%.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock moved down 0.28% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.59 to open trading.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 0.86% over the session.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares set a new yearly low of $19.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.42 today morning. The stock traded down 1.34% over the session.
  • Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares hit a yearly low of $8.57 today morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.11 on Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock moved down 2.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.08 to open trading.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock hit a yearly low of $14.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.1% on the day.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $8.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.88%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 0.67% over the session.
  • Kelt Exploration (OTC: KELTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.95, and later moved down 10.23% over the session.
  • Secure Energy Services (OTC: SECYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.26, and later moved down 5.87% over the session.
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares moved down 6.66% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to begin trading.
  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock moved down 0.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.77 to open trading.
  • Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 0.93% over the session.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78 today morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares were down 1.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.26.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock moved up 0.12% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.27 to open trading.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares moved down 1.16% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.21 to begin trading.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.10.
  • u-Blox Holding (OTC: UBLXF) stock moved down 14.32% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.20 to open trading.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.77 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.47% over the rest of the day.
  • Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.14. Shares then traded up 3.92%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.14 today morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Menzies (John) (OTC: MZTLF) stock moved down 5.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.92 to open trading.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.17. Shares then traded down 2.27%.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.76.
  • Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.62, and later moved down 0.14% over the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day.
  • Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded up 0.7% over the session.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.43. Shares then traded down 0.37%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.13% over the rest of the day.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares moved up 0.06% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.37 to begin trading.
  • Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock moved up 3.33% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock moved down 0.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
  • South Shore Holdings (OTC: LOUIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • Pipestone Energy (OTC: BKBEF) stock hit $0.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.51% over the course of the day.
  • Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.22 today morning. The stock traded down 3.98% over the session.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares fell to $12.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 2.66% over the session.
  • BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares moved up 0.49% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.63 to begin trading.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Horizon North Logistics (OTC: HZNOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78 today morning. The stock traded down 14.74% over the session.
  • Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) shares moved down 5.81% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares moved down 6.07% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.
  • Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53 today morning. The stock traded down 6.06% over the session.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.59, and later moved down 2.34% over the session.
  • Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares set a new yearly low of $6.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.12, and later moved down 0.96% over the session.
  • Stornoway Diamond (OTC: SWYDF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.13% over the course of the day.
  • Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares moved up 0.65% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to begin trading.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.39, and later moved down 10.22% over the session.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.43 to begin trading.
  • NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares moved up 0.77% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading.
  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell to $1.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.36%.
  • Kish Bancorp (OTC: KISB) stock hit $30.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • New Home Co (NYSE: NWHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.3% on the day.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock moved down 3.16% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.55 to open trading.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday. The stock was down 7.11% for the day.
  • Canada Jetlines (OTC: JETMF) shares were down 6.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares fell to $2.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.12%.
  • Asuransi Ramayana (OTC: PTAYF) shares were down 5.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) stock moved down 0.64% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.90 to open trading.
  • Danakali (OTC: SBMSF) stock hit $0.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.6% over the course of the day.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares moved down 9.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
  • Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 6.55% on the session.
  • Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ: FNJN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares fell to $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.94%.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.98 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Monday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
  • Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit $0.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.71% over the course of the day.
  • Sino Assurance (OTC: SNAS) shares fell to $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.22%.
  • Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTC: MXTSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.88% on the day.
  • Matica Enterprises (OTC: MMJFF) shares were down 20.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.78% over the rest of the day.
  • HealthWarehouse.com (OTC: HEWA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares were up 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.40.
  • Synthetic Biologics (AMEX: SYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.
  • Kutcho Copper (OTC: KCCFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 10.09%.
  • Canadian Orebodies (OTC: CNOBF) stock hit $0.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.31% over the course of the day.
  • Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock hit $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.31% over the course of the day.
  • YDx Innovation (OTC: YDRMF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Permex Petroleum (OTC: OILCF) shares were down 9.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) shares moved down 1.56% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.16 to begin trading.
  • Holly Brothers Pictures (OTC: MINR) shares were down 14.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
  • Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0011 today morning. The stock was up 8.33% on the session.
  • Start Scientific (OTC: STSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
  • PureSpectrum (OTC: PSRU) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 99.9%.
  • New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

