Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Did France Blink After Trump's Vow To Tax Wine 'Like They've Never Seen Before'?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Did France Blink After Trump's Vow To Tax Wine 'Like They've Never Seen Before'?

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met over the weekend at the G-7 summit, and the two sides are reportedly close to reaching a compromise on France's new digital tax, CNBC reported Monday.

What Happened

France imposed a 3% tax on global tech giants in July that collects more than 750 million euros ($830 million) in annual revenue from digital activities. The new tax mostly targets big U.S. tech giants, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Prior to leaving for the G-7 meeting, Trump told reporters that if France continues to unfairly target "great American companies," his administration will respond by "taxing their wine like they've never seen before."

France's economic minister Bruno Le Maire and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin personally discussed the tax over the weekend, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

A draft agreement calls for France to refund a difference between the French tax and a new tax system created by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Why It's Important

A source close to the matter told the French publication that Trump would approve a refund plan. Trump publicly said  he wants to reach a deal with France to resolve what he considers to be an unfair tax.

What's Next

A final resolution to France's new tax could be complicated by broader geopolitical factors at play. Over the weekend, France quietly invited Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to join the G-7.

According to Bloomberg this surprise move "risks infuriating" the U.S. administration.

Related Links: 

Market Bounces Back After Trump Suggests 'Very Positive Development' In Trade War

Box CEO Calls Trump's Tweet 'Bonkers'

Posted-In: CNBC Donald Trump France IranNews Eurozone Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix
CNBC Takes Closer Look At Auto Stocks Amid Trade War Concerns
Week Starts With Trade Hopes Slightly Improved, But Caution Remains Watchword
Amazon Agrees To Take Equity Stake In Canadian Airline Cargojet
10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow
Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: MOGU Falls After Q1 Results; Arcadia Biosciences Shares Climb

Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix