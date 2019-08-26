22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares surged 424.7% to $2.07 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.53. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock rose 4.4% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock surged 3.6% to $5.75. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $5.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.90.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock increased by 3.1% to $9.50. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $4.36. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock increased by 2.6% to $25.90. The market cap stands at $99.9 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.2 million.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock surged 2.3% to $3.85. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on August 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares increased by 1.8% to $21.88. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 1.7% to $7.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 19, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock rose 1.5% to $13.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock increased by 1.4% to $17.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $48.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 billion.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on August 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock increased by 0.9% to $42.80. The market cap seems to be at $20.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $47.00.
- Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $21.86. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, the current rating is at Buy.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock surged 0.7% to $16.75. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) stock increased by 0.7% to $68.00. The market cap stands at $407.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 0.0% to $36.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares fell 0.5% to $4.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
