10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $6.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $120.7 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on July 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock rose 10.7% to $4.00. The market cap seems to be at $4.6 billion.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.25.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $365.25. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares surged 1.3% to $115.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares surged 1.1% to $25.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 0.9% to $8.06. The market cap stands at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
- 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares increased by 0.9% to $157.32. The market cap stands at $42.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 06, is at Underweight, with a price target of $140.00.
- FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares rose 0.8% to $153.20. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 10, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock declined 7.3% to $1.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.5 million.
