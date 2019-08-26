Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $6.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $120.7 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on July 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock rose 10.7% to $4.00. The market cap seems to be at $4.6 billion.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.25.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $365.25. The market cap seems to be at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares surged 1.3% to $115.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares surged 1.1% to $25.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 0.9% to $8.06. The market cap stands at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
  • 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares increased by 0.9% to $157.32. The market cap stands at $42.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 06, is at Underweight, with a price target of $140.00.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares rose 0.8% to $153.20. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 10, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock declined 7.3% to $1.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + AAL)

Amazon Agrees To Take Equity Stake In Canadian Airline Cargojet
Spectre Of Amazon And Peak Season Looms Over Stalled Talks Between Atlas, ATSG And Teamsters
Qantas' Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock
Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

19 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session