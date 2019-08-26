Market Overview

19 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares rose 7.7% to $26.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares surged 4.7% to $105.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock surged 3.2% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares surged 3.0% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $90.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $103.00.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $30.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares rose 2.5% to $142.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $155.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $56.00. The market cap seems to be at $373.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock increased by 2.2% to $13.65. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares increased by 2.2% to $15.03. The market cap seems to be at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.50.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock surged 2.2% to $16.00. The market cap seems to be at $933.0 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) shares increased by 2.2% to $208.45. The market cap seems to be at $9.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on August 02, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock increased by 2.1% to $50.16. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $32.50. The market cap seems to be at $8.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
  • NXP Semiconductors, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares surged 2.0% to $99.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $115.00.
  • Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock surged 2.0% to $251.40. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $210.00.
  • Coupa Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) stock rose 2.0% to $142.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $122.00.

 

Losers

  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares declined 3.2% to $45.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 26, is at Underweight, with a price target of $38.00.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 1.3% to $5.95. The market cap seems to be at $149.7 million.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

