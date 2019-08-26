Market Overview

16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 10.6% to $38.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares surged 7.4% to $0.82.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) stock increased by 6.2% to $5.50. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares rose 5.0% to $0.78. The market cap seems to be at $39.9 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares increased by 4.4% to $0.74.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) shares rose 4.0% to $48.45. The market cap seems to be at $74.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on August 14, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $4.15. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Celgene, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELG) shares rose 3.3% to $97.10. The market cap stands at $65.8 billion.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock rose 2.8% to $0.68. The market cap stands at $571.7 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock rose 2.6% to $17.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.7 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) stock rose 2.1% to $11.25.
  • Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $24.50.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock increased by 2.0% to $25.40. The most recent rating by Seaport Global, on August 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

 

Losers

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares declined 2.9% to $111.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $24.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock fell 2.6% to $193.90. The market cap seems to be at $108.8 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $212.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 2.4% to $0.12. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

