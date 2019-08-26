Market Overview

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares jumped 217.8% to close at $6.26 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 22.8% to close at $3.6360.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 19.9% to close at $1.93 after the company announced the successful North Sea deployment of the PB3 PowerBuoy for its customer, Premier Oil.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $3.20 after gaining 6.13% on Thursday.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) gained 14.2% to close at $2.89.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 11% to close at $3.13.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) climbed 10.4% to close at $4.47 on escalated trade tensions after China retaliated with tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S goods. Precious metals are safe-haven assets which are typically used as insurance against market volatility.
  • Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) shares rose 9.6% to close at $4.00.
  • Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 9.6% to close at $13.61.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 9.5% to close at $8.30.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) gained 9.3% to close at $3.66.
  • Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) gained 9% to close at $3.62.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) rose 8.8% to close at $3.35.
  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 8.6% to close at $14.88 after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company for a blended price of $11.71 per share.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) climbed 8.5% to close at $4.32.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 7.5% to close at $3.58.
  • SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) gained 7.5% to close at $16.70.
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) climbed 7.5% to close at $5.03.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 6.9% to close at $9.17.
  • Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 6.3% to close at $26.05 after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $26 per share.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 5.9% to close at $34.90 after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 5.2% to close at $2.24.

 

Losers

  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares dipped 31.3% to close at $2.61 on Friday.
  • Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) declined 20.6% to close at $10.29. Craft Brew Alliance confirmed it will receive $20 million incentive payment from Anheuser-Busch in lieu of qualifying offer.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares dropped 18.9% to close at $34.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares fell 18.4% to close at $7.50 on escalated trade tensions after China announced it plans to impose a 5% to 10% tariff rate on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 18.2% to close at $3.90.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 17.5% to close at $1.70.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) dipped 13.7% to close at $8.10.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 13.2% to close at $7.03 on escalated trade tensions after China announced it plans to impose a 5% to 10% tariff rate on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) dropped 13.2% to close at $3.88.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 12.9% to close at $1.82 after falling 5.00% on Thursday.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 12.2% to close at $27.56 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
  • Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) dropped 11.8% to close at $44.94 following Q4 results.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) dipped 11.8% to close at $2.31.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 11.5% to close at $2.77.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 11.3% to close at $4.72 after surging 61.21% on Thursday.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) shares fell 11.2% to close at $66.89.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 11.2% to close at $1.98.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) tumbled 11% to close at $2.84.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 10.8% to close at $15.16. Hibbett posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss and raised FY20 EPS guidance. However, sales missed estimates.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dropped 10.7% to close at $4.10.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) declined 10.4% to close at $15.29.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares dipped 10.4% to close at $2.94.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares declined 10.3% to close at $1.83.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCA) dipped 10.3% to close at $10.98.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 10.3% to close at $2.36.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) dropped 10.1% to close at $26.13.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) tumbled 10% to close at $8.87.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 9.9% to close at $133.42 after the company announced it plans to acquire Pivotal Software and Carbon Black, potentially offsetting strong Q2 results.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 9.3% to close at $17.53. RBC Capital downgraded L Brands from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 8.9% to close at $104.13 after the company announced plans to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 8.9% to close at $1.95 after dropping 7.76% on Thursday.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares declined 8.4% to close at $7.32.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 8% to close at $5.89 after dropping 8.05% on Thursday.
  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) dropped 7.4% to close at $5.79.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 6.9% to close at $3.50.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 5.9% to close at $17.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the lower end of analyst estimates. Analysts from multiple firms lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 5.5% to close at $5.89 after declining 7.42% on Thursday.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 4.7% to close at $16.92. Gap reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

