Ethiopian Cargo Adds Weekly Flights To Thailand, Vietnam

Named the "Fastest Growing International Cargo Airline in 2018" at the Air Cargo India International conference in February 2018, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has continued its growth pace in 2019 with dedicated freighter service expansions and more belly cargo capacity.

On Aug. 23, the airline announced new weekly freighter service to Bangkok, Thailand, and Hanoi, Vietnam. Ethiopian Cargo, a division of Ethiopian Airlines, will fly one freighter a week to those locations.

"Our new cargo service to Bangkok and Hanoi will supplement the daily belly hold cargo capacity on passenger aircraft and will create better connectivity for cargo transport not just between Ethiopia and Thailand and Vietnam but also to over 60 destinations we serve in Africa," Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, said. "The commencement of these flights makes Ethiopian the first African carrier to operate cargo flights from Bangkok and will also create better opportunity for Thai and Vietnamese exporters."

The cargo airline added weekly flights to Chongqing, China, earlier this year. It now flies to nearly 60 international destinations.

Parent company Ethiopian Airlines has expanded service to several new locations this year, including Beria, Mozambique; Bengaluru, India; and JFK in New York.

Ethiopian Cargo hopes to become a profit center for Ethiopian Airlines Group by 2025 with 19 aircraft, $2 billion in annual revenues and flying to 57 destinations.

