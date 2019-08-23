Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning trading, 93 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG)
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 0.83%.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:
- PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.0004. Shares traded up 66.67%.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $386.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $222.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
- American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $229.07 for a change of up 0.79%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares broke to $290.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.72%.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $263.03 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.42. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.52 on Friday, moving up 0.01%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares were up 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.82 for a change of up 0.04%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares hit a yearly high of $321.24. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.69.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares hit $125.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTC: SBHMY) shares were up 2.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.25 for a change of up 2.19%.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.28 on Friday, moving up 0.83%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.19. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit $175.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $395.09. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.58. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $257.69 on Friday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to $62.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.97 Friday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.34 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $148.41 on Friday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.88 with a daily change of up 7.03%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.15 on Friday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.76.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares hit a yearly high of $58.79. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTC: CSPCY) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.00 on Friday, moving up 4.58%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.99.
- Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $158.92. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares broke to $65.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.49 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.92.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $259.67. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Rumo (OTC: RUMOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.49 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Swiss Prime Site (OTC: SWPRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.38. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares hit $204.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.32.
- Chandra Asri (OTC: PTPIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.
- Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.94.
- US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.43 on Friday, moving up 0.17%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares set a new yearly high of $39.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $131.52 with a daily change of down 0.83%.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.79 Friday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.74. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.54 on Friday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.45. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.69 on Friday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $76.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.74.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.98 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- QIWI (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares were up 2.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.92 for a change of up 2.2%.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.71. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.54.
- Entertainment One (OTC: ENTMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.36 Friday. The stock was up 39.05% for the day.
- Cargojet (OTC: CGJTF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.94%.
- John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.84.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.15.
- Spirent Communications (OTC: SPMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Friday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares were down 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.78.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $263.06 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.80 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares broke to $51.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.27%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.33. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Friday, moving up 1.78%.
- Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday, moving up 0.39%.
- Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.64 on Friday, moving down 0.73%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.69.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares hit a yearly high of $21.36. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Megaport (OTC: MGPPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.90. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.
- High Liner Foods (OTC: HLNFF) shares were up 4.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- China VTV (OTC: CVTV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares were up 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.04 for a change of up 0.89%.
- Great Bear Resources (OTC: GTBDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.97 on Friday morning, moving up 5.19%.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.99 Friday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.81 Friday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Eastern Platinum (OTC: ELRFF) shares were up 6.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.23.
- Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares set a new yearly high of $1.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Lighthouse Bank Ca (OTC: LGHT) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.99.
- Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares broke to $0.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares hit a yearly high of $3.70. The stock traded up 179.19% on the session.
- Blackrock Gold (OTC: BKRRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.44%.
- Pure Nickel (OTC: PNCKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.92%.
- Benz Mining (OTC: BENZF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.09 Friday. The stock was up 75.0% for the day.
- China Dongsheng (OTC: CDSG) shares hit a yearly high of $0.06. The stock traded up 184.36% on the session.
- Worldwide Resources (OTC: ECNRF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 32.08%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.