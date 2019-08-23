A discussion of the state of the possibly revived trucking market and interviews from the floor of the Great American Truck Show will highlight this weekend's edition of FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI).

Co-host Tim Dooner is at the Great American Truck Show in Dallas. He'll have an interview with Bruce Johnson, the vice president of capacity development for C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW). He also will have an interview with Tyler Harden, vice president of TTN's service provider network, and Caleb Dill, vice president of operations at TTN.

Co-host John Kingston will be talking about the state of the market with two FreightWaves experts: Donny Gilbert, our in-house analyst on brokerages and 3PLs; and Chris Henry, the program manager for the TCA InGauge program and the vice president of carrier profitability for FreightWaves. They'll be talking about whether the recent signs of an upturn are sustainable.

Scott Lambert of the Global Brake Safety Council will be with us to discuss its concerns that quality issues with aftermarket brakes are becoming a rising safety worry for truckers and motorists, and what can be done about it.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard Saturday 3:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern, with a replay Saturday evening from 9:00-11:00 p.m. and Sunday evening from 7:00-9:00 p.m. SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking can be found on channel 146 and on demand at all times for SXM subscribers.

